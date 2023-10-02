Mason & Associates Inc Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mason & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.13.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $409.60. 125,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,762. The company has a market capitalization of $103.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $388.10 and a 12-month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

