Mason & Associates Inc Buys Shares of 4,890 JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.75. 781,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,770. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.61 and a twelve month high of $49.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.4506 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

