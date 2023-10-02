Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,177 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $7,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,244,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after acquiring an additional 144,018 shares in the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,854,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,918,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,974,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,332,000 after acquiring an additional 43,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 157,619.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $201.00. 57,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,832. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $157.57 and a 1-year high of $214.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.34 and its 200 day moving average is $199.74.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.