Mason & Associates Inc Trims Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Mason & Associates Inc trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 39,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSLC traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $84.12. 110,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,645. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.47 and its 200 day moving average is $84.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

