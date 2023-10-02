RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 398 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.4% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 9.4% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 18.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.5% in the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE GPC traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.76. The company had a trading volume of 334,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,937. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.72. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPC. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Genuine Parts

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.