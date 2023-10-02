RNC Capital Management LLC Buys 360 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,473,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,039 shares of company stock worth $1,864,048. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW stock traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $103.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,837. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.72 and its 200-day moving average is $110.93. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $134.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.31.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

