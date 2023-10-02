Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.44.

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $266.77. The stock had a trading volume of 468,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,969. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.30. The company has a market cap of $142.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

