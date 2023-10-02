RNC Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 197.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNR traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $197.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.39. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $128.00 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.49.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

RNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.71.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

