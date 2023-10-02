RNC Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,180 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,307 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,180 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 134.6% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 31,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 188,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 114,071 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.75. The company had a trading volume of 829,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,148. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.00. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -5.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WDC shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $98,515.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,559.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

