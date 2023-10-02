RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 431 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.91. 12,763,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,425,119. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.28. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

