RNC Capital Management LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 285,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,495 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBD. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 44,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 297,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 73,469 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 111,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 11,457 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 16,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,632,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,304,762. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

WBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

