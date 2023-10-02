Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Sells 1,746 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up about 0.5% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dollar General by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DG. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.22.

Dollar General Stock Down 2.4 %

DG traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.31. 714,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,183. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $103.17 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

