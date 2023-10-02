Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 34,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,584. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,548,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,037,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $166.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5,144.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.79. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.76.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.