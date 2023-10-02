RNC Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,561,000 after purchasing an additional 31,659 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 171,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BWA traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $39.82. 204,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,789. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Sunday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on BorgWarner from $43.98 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

