RNC Capital Management LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,119 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,731 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $280,844,000 after purchasing an additional 29,222 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,112 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $259,656,000 after purchasing an additional 79,818 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,938 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $221,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,545 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,075,633 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $201,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,355 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at $8,332,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $1.08 on Monday, reaching $101.99. 395,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546,831. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.62.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.54. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

