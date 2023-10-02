Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Sells 3,038 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. American Tower comprises approximately 0.4% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,452,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,748,879,000 after purchasing an additional 213,815 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,733,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,985,706,000 after buying an additional 131,933 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,325,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,496,862,000 after buying an additional 284,470 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.80.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT traded down $1.94 on Monday, reaching $162.51. The company had a trading volume of 242,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,402. The stock has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.17 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.96 and its 200 day moving average is $189.90.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 303.38%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

