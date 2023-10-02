Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Position Trimmed by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 278,301 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.06. The stock had a trading volume of 241,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,181. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.26 and a 1 year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.25.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

