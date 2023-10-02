Mason & Associates Inc Buys 7,600 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Mason & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF makes up 0.6% of Mason & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mason & Associates Inc owned about 1.13% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2,793.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter worth about $204,000.

XCEM stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.24. The stock had a trading volume of 19,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,031. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $272.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $29.90.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

