Kooman & Associates Acquires Shares of 6,174 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Kooman & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 1,178.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 127.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $33.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,807,385. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

