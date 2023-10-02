Kooman & Associates Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kooman & Associates grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in AT&T were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $14.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,048,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,555,902. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $106.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Citigroup upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

