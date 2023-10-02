Telos Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,122 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,063 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 1.5% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $11,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 586 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,731,819 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $199.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,167. The company has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.34. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $225.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. Argus lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

