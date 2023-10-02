Telos Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.47. 229,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,622. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $173.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.