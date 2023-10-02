Telos Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,208 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $75.42. The stock had a trading volume of 891,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,521,300. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.37 and a 1 year high of $81.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.2582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

