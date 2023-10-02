Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Bought by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYMI stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.02. The stock had a trading volume of 101,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,959. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $51.24 and a 12-month high of $66.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.47.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

