Stephens Consulting LLC Invests $95,000 in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 10,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,539 shares in the company, valued at $18,553,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 10,276 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,553,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,618 shares of company stock worth $4,827,746. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.31.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.21. 1,175,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,378,097. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.93 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.39.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

