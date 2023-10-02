Stephens Consulting LLC Sells 163 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Stephens Consulting LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.38. 2,734,524 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.57. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

