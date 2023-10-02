RNC Capital Management LLC Purchases 443,403 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,328,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 443,403 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 2.9% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $53,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in AT&T by 102,614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after acquiring an additional 822,904,620 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 328.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,707,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932,735 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Price Performance

T traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.82. 6,926,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,567,406. The company has a market cap of $105.95 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

