Stephens Consulting LLC Lowers Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Stephens Consulting LLC decreased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,178 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $15.64. 2,134,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,884,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.93. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.73.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

