RNC Capital Management LLC Has $32.92 Million Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 563,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares during the quarter. Evergy comprises 1.8% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $32,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at about $1,041,928,000. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in Evergy by 793.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Evergy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of Evergy stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.73. 767,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,173. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $65.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.