Stephens Consulting LLC Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE)

Stephens Consulting LLC trimmed its position in Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC owned about 0.07% of Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOTE. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $427,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,153,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,890,000 after purchasing an additional 325,887 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $512,000.

Get Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF alerts:

Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VOTE traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $49.88. 136,944 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $493.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF Company Profile

The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large Cap Select index. The ETF currently has 410.2m in AUM and 505 holdings. VOTE tracks a market-cap-weighted index consisting of large-cap US stocks VOTE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Engine No.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.