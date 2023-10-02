Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Short Interest Down 7.3% in September

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the August 31st total of 263,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of Bel Fuse stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $47.69. 13,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,815. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $63.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.50.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $168.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Bel Fuse

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

In other news, Director Vincent Vellucci acquired 1,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bel Fuse news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,468. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent Vellucci purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 704.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on BELFB shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd.

View Our Latest Report on BELFB

About Bel Fuse

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.