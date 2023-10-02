Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Short Interest Up 9.3% in September

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 3,220,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 379,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on BCLI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCLI. Socha Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 739.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 968,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,001. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Featured Articles

