Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Short Interest Update

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,300 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the August 31st total of 352,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Aytu BioPharma Trading Up 2.6 %

Aytu BioPharma stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.77. 72,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,184. Aytu BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aytu BioPharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYTU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aytu BioPharma by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 100,400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99,859 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 780,116 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Aytu BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 45.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Aytu BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Aytu BioPharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates into two segments Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment consisting of prescription pharmaceutical products sold through third party wholesalers.

Further Reading

