Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $65.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions traded as high as $56.57 and last traded at $55.96, with a volume of 39720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.28.
Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 622.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 596.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.55.
Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $242.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
