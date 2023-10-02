AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Short Interest Update

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,700 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the August 31st total of 333,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

AXT Stock Down 1.2 %

AXT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.37. 12,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,986. AXT has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that AXT will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in AXT by 2,349.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AXT by 234.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in AXT in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AXT during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AXT during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXTI. TheStreet cut AXT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.58.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

