Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Down 15.8% in September

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the August 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Price Performance

BHAT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.39. 22,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,508. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $2.10.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble.

