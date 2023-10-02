Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Short Interest Update

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,900 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the August 31st total of 589,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Atlanta Braves Stock Up 0.4 %
BATRK traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.88. 30,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,467. Atlanta Braves has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28.
Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.44 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Atlanta Braves by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Atlanta Braves by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Atlanta Braves by 434.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BATRK shares. TheStreet cut Atlanta Braves from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.
Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.
