Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Short Interest Update

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,900 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the August 31st total of 589,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Atlanta Braves Stock Up 0.4 %

BATRK traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.88. 30,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,467. Atlanta Braves has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.44 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Atlanta Braves

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $33,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Atlanta Braves by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Atlanta Braves by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Atlanta Braves by 434.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BATRK shares. TheStreet cut Atlanta Braves from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.