Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the August 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:BDTX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,804. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.46.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Insider Activity at Black Diamond Therapeutics

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, Director Ali Behbahani bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,448,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,243,785. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDTX. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,135,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $10,100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 195,562.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,507 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,525,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,805,000 after acquiring an additional 935,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 322.2% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,191,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 908,963 shares during the last quarter.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

