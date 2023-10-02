Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Short Interest Up 11.7% in September

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 983,800 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the August 31st total of 880,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 2,647 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $48,890.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,398.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,990 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $51,756.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,978 shares in the company, valued at $7,841,049.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,434,669 shares of company stock valued at $25,431,317. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. 68.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.14. 8,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,589. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.13. Couchbase has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $22.50.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 50.50%. The business had revenue of $43.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BASE shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

