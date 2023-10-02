Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Short Interest Down 13.8% in September

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,200 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 297,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Business First Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of BFST traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $65.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.34 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 13.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Business First Bancshares from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Business First Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Insider Transactions at Business First Bancshares

In other news, EVP Jesse Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $62,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,417 shares in the company, valued at $405,232.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Rick D. Day purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.43 per share, for a total transaction of $30,645.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 259,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,449.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jesse Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $62,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,417 shares in the company, valued at $405,232.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 93.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 65.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. 41.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

