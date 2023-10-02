Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,490,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 6,200,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BITF shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Bitfarms from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bitfarms in the second quarter worth $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 40.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

BITF traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,005,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,638,825. The company has a market cap of $247.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 3.28. Bitfarms has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.05 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 102.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Bitfarms will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

