RNC Capital Management LLC Has $30.02 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Travelers Companies worth $30,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.20. The company had a trading volume of 232,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,061. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.33. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.01 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

