CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Holdings Boosted by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 1,393.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,979 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 347,065 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of CRH worth $20,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRH. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in CRH by 670.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in CRH by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in CRH by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

CRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Shares of CRH stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,139. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $60.72.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

