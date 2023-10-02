CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Holdings Boosted by RNC Capital Management LLC

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2023

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRHFree Report) by 1,393.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,979 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 347,065 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of CRH worth $20,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRH. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in CRH by 670.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in CRH by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in CRH by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRH

CRH Price Performance

Shares of CRH stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,139. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $60.72.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%.

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CRH (NYSE:CRH)

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.