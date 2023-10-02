RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 787 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,133,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,209,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $110.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.83.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.4724 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

