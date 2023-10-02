Mason & Associates Inc Has $22.16 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Mason & Associates Inc decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF accounts for 6.5% of Mason & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mason & Associates Inc owned 4.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $22,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,063,000 after purchasing an additional 135,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 608,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,548,000 after acquiring an additional 18,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,678,000 after acquiring an additional 142,313 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 289,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,778,000 after acquiring an additional 26,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 22,807 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYE traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.61. The company had a trading volume of 134,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,640. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $82.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $476.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

