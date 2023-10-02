iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,362. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $75.88 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

