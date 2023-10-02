Mason & Associates Inc Has $11.85 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Mason & Associates Inc lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,266 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 3.5% of Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,443 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 601.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,544,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,949,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,897 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,087. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average is $50.16.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

