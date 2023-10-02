Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 152 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,029 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 6,066 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 552 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.93.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $568.63. 417,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,635. The company has a market cap of $251.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $554.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $525.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $572.18.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

