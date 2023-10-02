Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.1% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Equinix by 20.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 83 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Equinix by 14.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, GS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.57.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $139,552.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,195.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $139,552.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,195.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,810,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,584 shares of company stock worth $8,952,535. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $3.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $723.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,029. The company has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.77, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $768.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $748.08. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $821.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.32%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.