Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.15.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB traded down $1.78 on Monday, hitting $119.07. 340,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,965. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.81. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.32%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.